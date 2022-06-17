A large scale celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha will be held at U.S Bank Stadium for the first time since the pandemic.

Organizers say that over 34,000 people gathered at the stadium to observe Eid al-Adha in 2018. This year's July celebration is expected to attract an even larger group of people. Festivities start at 7 a.m. with three different morning prayers followed by a carnival with rides.

"This year will be the largest Eid celebration on this side of the hemisphere," said Rev. JaNaé Bates, communications director of the faith coalition ISAIAH, during a press conference Friday.

Eid al-Adha is typically associated with sacrifice and donation, and commemorates the prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son at the command of God.

Abdulahi Farah, a lead organizer at ISAIAH, talked about Super Eid's importance outside of the festivities.

"For a community that has continuously attempted to make themselves quiet and invisible, this leap into sharing this space is one of the most invigorating and literally most exciting times for our community to be here at the U.S Bank Stadium to celebrate with one another in one of the most beloved Minnesota institutions," Farah said.

The event is free, and attendees can register on the Super Eid website up until the day of the event, either July 9 or 10. Because the date of the holiday is based on the lunar calendar, organizers will not be able to say which day until July 1. Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation to and from the event.

Organizers also said that people of all faiths are welcome to attend.

"We warmly welcome all Minnesotans from every community to share and enjoy the fun and blessings of this holiday," said Yusuf Abdulle, executive director of the Islamic Association of North America.