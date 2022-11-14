GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Alexander Barabanov, Sharks: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout.
2. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Sharks: The defenseman assisted on two goals.
3. Connor Dewar, Wild: The winger capitalized shorthanded in the third period for his first goal of the season.
By the numbers
2 Goals by San Jose in 1 minute, 53 seconds during the third period to erase a two-goal deficit.
2-4-1 Record at home for the Wild.
3 Shorthanded goals by the Wild this season.
