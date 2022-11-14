Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Alexander Barabanov, Sharks: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout.

2. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Sharks: The defenseman assisted on two goals.

3. Connor Dewar, Wild: The winger capitalized shorthanded in the third period for his first goal of the season.

By the numbers

2 Goals by San Jose in 1 minute, 53 seconds during the third period to erase a two-goal deficit.

2-4-1 Record at home for the Wild.

3 Shorthanded goals by the Wild this season.