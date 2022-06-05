IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins
He reached base all five plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with a walk. He also scored two runs from the leadoff spot.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Leadoff homers for George Springer this year, including two in this series — already a single-season Blue Jays record. He has 50 through his career.
4-for-12 Nick Gordon in his past four games, including two doubles and a triple, plus two stolen bases, two runs, a walk and a RBI.
Southern Miss edges Kennesaw State 4-3 in 10 to advance
Christopher Sargent delivered a run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to send Southern Mississippi to a 4-3 victory over Kennesaw State in an elimination game at the Hattiesburg Regional on Sunday.
Sports
Awesome Aussie: Lee wins U.S. Women's Open, record $1.8M
The awesome Aussie would not be denied.
Sports
Phillies rally late to hand Angels 11th straight loss
Bryce Harper knows Bryson Stott as well as anybody. So the Phillies star wasn't surprised when a big swing by Stott completed Philadelphia's thrilling comeback against slumping Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.
Sports
Power gives Penske, Chevrolet win in final Belle Isle race
Will Power had victory within reach on Belle Isle a year ago until a late red-flag led to an electrical malfunction that ruined his race.
Sports
Mariners rally late with help of wild pitch, beat Texas 6-5
Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle's late-game rally over the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.