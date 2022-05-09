IMPACT PLAYER
Cody Stashak, Twins
Answered an unexpected third-inning call, and responded by retiring eight of the nine hitters he faced to earn his third win.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Extra-base hits this season by Gary Sanchez, who hit a double Sunday. He has 15 total hits this season.
3 Hits by Gilberto Celestino on Sunday, a new career high.
13⅔ Scoreless innings pitched by the Twins bullpen in three-game sweep of the A's.
