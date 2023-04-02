Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Twins

His first hit with his new team, a double, was followed by his first two homers, too.

BY THE NUMBERS

753 Plate appearances since Byron Buxton, who grounded into a double play Sunday, last did so, on Aug. 18, 2020.

0.55 ERA of the Twins' starting pitchers, who gave up one run in 16⅓ innings at Kansas City.

.500 Combined batting average of Twins catchers Christian Vázquez and Ryan Jeffers (6-for-12).