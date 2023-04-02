IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Twins
His first hit with his new team, a double, was followed by his first two homers, too.
BY THE NUMBERS
753 Plate appearances since Byron Buxton, who grounded into a double play Sunday, last did so, on Aug. 18, 2020.
0.55 ERA of the Twins' starting pitchers, who gave up one run in 16⅓ innings at Kansas City.
.500 Combined batting average of Twins catchers Christian Vázquez and Ryan Jeffers (6-for-12).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
LSU women win first NCAA championship, beating Clark, Iowa
Kim Mulkey returned home to Louisiana wanting to bring LSU its first basketball championship. The Hall of Fame coach did just that in only her second year at the school.
Sports
Coyle SO goal helps Boston beat St. Louis 4-3 for 60th win
Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning shootout goal as the Boston Bruins recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 for its 60th win of the season.
Sports
D-backs' speed, bunt beat Dodgers 2-1, overcomes Syndergaard
Jake McCarthy drove in the tiebreaking run with a bunt single in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 2-1 on Sunday to overcome Noah Syndergaard in his first start for Los Angeles.
Sports
LaVine, DeRozan lead surge as Bulls rally to beat Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies looked as though they were well on their way to yet another win. The Chicago Bulls had other ideas.
Sports
Bogaerts, Lugo lead Padres to 3-1 win over Rockies
Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Seth Lugo pitched seven strong innings in his first start for his new team and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Sunday, salvaging a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two.