IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins
Retired 20 of the 22 hitters he faced, giving up only two singles to earn his fifth consecutive victory over the Royals.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Consecutive shutout innings pitched by Gray, a streak that was broken after he was removed from the game.
2 Extra-base hits by Nick Gordon, a career first for the utility man, who is 10-for-21 this season vs. Royals.
15 Consecutive starts without a victory by the Royals' Zack Greinke, one of two active pitchers (Justin Verlander is the other) to have started a game in the Metrodome.
Wild
Host Finland beats Canada 4-3 in OT for world hockey title
Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada 4-3 on Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title.
Sports
Nadal to face Djokovic at French Open after five-set victory
By the end of only the third five-setter Rafael Nadal has played in 112 career matches at Roland Garros, as the sun and temperature descended and the chants of "Ra-fa! Ra-fa!" filled the evening air, the man known as the King of Clay showed precisely what this meant to him.
Lynx
Huge rally on special night falls short as Lynx are defeated by Sparks
The Lynx honored former star Seimone Augustus by retiring her jersey, then battled back from a 17-point first-half deficit to tie the score late — only to lose on Nneka Ogwumike's put-back of her own miss with 7.3 seconds left.
Sports
Gurriel's 5 RBIs best Ohtani's 2 HRs in Jays' win over Halos
Shohei Ohtani crushed two early homers, but they didn't stand up.
Golf
Long playoff birdie putt lifts Burns over No. 1 Scheffler at Colonial
Sam Burns has a winning moment of his own at Colonial.