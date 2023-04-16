IMPACT PLAYER: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Gave up only two hits and three baserunners while pitching a complete game, handing the Twins their second shutout loss of the year.

BY THE NUMBERS

100 Twins losses to the Yankees since 2002, in 140 regular-season meetings.

103 Pitches thrown by Pablo López; April 16 is the earliest date in Rocco Baldelli's tenure that a starter has thrown 100-plus pitches.

14 Consecutive Twins batters without a hit to open the game, one day after they started 0-for-16.