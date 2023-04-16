Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK – Donovan Solano lined a single to left field in the fifth inning Sunday, giving the Twins infielder an 11-game hitting streak.

There were plenty more streaks extended by Twins at Yankee Stadium, too. But Solano's was one of the few positive ones.

For instance: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole earned his fourth consecutive victory of 2023, a 2-0 shutout, and beat the Twins for the fifth straight time in his career. Cole's teams are 6-0 vs. the Twins when the righthander starts.

Then there's Byron Buxton, whose three whiffs Sunday mean he has struck out in nine consecutive at-bats (with one walk mixed in). Or Max Kepler, whose return from the injured list on Saturday has resulted in six straight ugly at-bats, two of them strikeouts and four weak ground balls.

BOXSCORE: N.Y. Yankees 2, Twins 0

Worst of all for the Twins: It's now 10 years and counting since the Twins won a series in the Bronx. They settled for a four-game series split after winning Thursday and Friday.

Pablo López gave up only two runs over six innings, but that was more than enough for Cole, who surrendered only Solano's single, a similar hit by Michael A. Taylor an inning later, and one walk en route to the victory. Only Taylor reached second base for the Twins, but a pair of ground balls kept him there, and the Twins never came close to threatening again.

López pitched out of trouble in the first two innings, but a walk and a hit batter in the third inning cost him a run and ultimately the game. DJ LeMahieu followed with an RBI single to right, giving New York the only run it would need.

LeMahieu led off the sixth inning with a home run that bounced atop the right field wall, a homer by just inches, for the day's other run.