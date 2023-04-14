Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — The Twins' numbers at Yankee Stadium are so lopsided, they've long since plunged into absurdity. So when confronted with comedy like their 2-16 record in this ballpark since 2017, or their 38-98 futility in the past two decades — not to mention their 13 consecutive postseason losses — what's a long-suffering visitor to do?

Fight farce with folly.

The Twins unleashed one of the most implausible, unthinkable innings in their history on Thursday, sending 13 batters to the plate, knocking four baseballs off the outfield wall and three more over them, and scoring nine runs, the biggest, loudest inning they've had in New York in their 62 seasons. They added a couple more just because they could, and walked away with an 11-2 victory, their biggest here in 32 years.

Armed with a touchdown-and-a-safety lead, Joe Ryan mowed down Yankee hitters as though they were blindfolded. It's not often a team can be said to have "wasted" a good start in a victory, but it sure felt like it Thursday.

Ryan gave up a measly three hits when he had room for three dozen, just one run when he could have served up batting practice. He walked nobody and struck out 10, earning his third straight victory this year and reducing his ERA to 2.84.

Yankees rookie Jhony Brito, the unfortunate recipient of nine batters worth of Twins wrath? His ERA ballooned from 0.90 to 6.75 after facing just nine batters.

Edouard Julien started the game with his first career hit, a single off the right-field wall. He beat shortstop Anthony Volpe's throw to second on Carlos Correa's infield hit, and moved to third when Byron Buxton walked. When Trevor Larnach followed with a sacrifice fly, Julien scored the first run of what seemed to be a fairly ordinary inning.

But from that point, it got weird fast. Jose Miranda doubled both runners home, Donovan Solano doubled, too, and after a Nick Gordon ground out, so did Christian Vázquez, each ball sailing over Yankee outfielders.

Then came the heavy artillery: Michael A. Taylor bashed a home run to straightaway center, knocking out Brito. Julien greeted reliever Colten Brewer with his first career home run, to the seats in left field. And Correa made it the Twins' first back-to-back-to-back blasts since last June in Target Field against, yep, the Yankees, with his first homer of the year.

Vázquez doubled again in the third inning, and Taylor homered again, giving him the third multihomer game of his career and first since 2017.