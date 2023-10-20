Tortellini Soup with Sausage and Spinach

Serves 6.

This soup couldn't come together any easier, making it a perfect end to a brisk fall day. Tortellini are simply small ravioli that are formed into a circular shape. There are many varieties of tortellini fillings, from meat to cheese to vegetables — choose your favorite. From "The Everything One Pot Mediterranean Cookbook," by Peter Minaki (Simon & Schuster, 2023).

• 1 lb. Italian sausage, casings removed

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large yellow onion, peeled and diced

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 1/2 c. finely diced carrot

• 1/2 c. finely diced celery

• 2 c. crushed tomatoes

• 4 c. chicken stock

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 tsp. sea salt

• 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1 (9-oz.) pkg. fresh cheese tortellini

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 6 c. baby spinach

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Place sausage in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown for 5 minutes, using a wooden spoon to break up sausage into bite-sized pieces.

Add oil, onion, garlic, carrot, celery, tomatoes, stock, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Stir in tortellini and cream and simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat. Remove and discard bay leaf. Stir in spinach until just wilted. Serve with cheese sprinkled on top.