Oven-Baked Sweet Spicy Salmon with Oyster Sauce Noodles

Serves 2.

Salmon fillets are seasoned with chili bean sauce, Shaohsing rice wine, light soy sauce and dried chili flakes and baked in the oven for a hearty, healthy meal full of omega-3 fatty acids. Meanwhile, a simple stir-fry of vegetables and cooked noodles seasoned with oyster sauce makes this dish delightful to eat. From "Wok for Less," by Ching-He Huang (Kyle Books, 2023).

For the salmon:

• 2 (4.25-oz.) pieces of skin-on salmon fillet

• 1-in. piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated

• 1/2 tsp. chili bean sauce

• 2 tsp. Shaohsing rice wine

• 2 tsp. low-sodium light soy sauce

• Pinch of dried chili flakes

• 1/2 red onion, sliced into half-moons

• 2 tsp. olive oil or canola oil

• 2 tsp. honey

For the vegetable noodle stir-fry:

• 1 tbsp. canola oil

• 1 1/4 c. (10 1/2 oz.) stir-fry vegetables, either prepackaged or a combination of baby bok choy, carrot strips and red pepper strips

• 10 1/2 oz. cooked egg noodles, such as spaghetti or linguine

• 1 tbsp. oyster sauce

• 1 to 2 tbsp. low-sodium light soy sauce

• Dash of toasted sesame oil

• Pinch of cracked black pepper

For garnish:

• Finely chopped green onions

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the salmon fillets in a shallow roasting pan. Add the ginger, chili bean sauce, rice wine, soy sauce and chili flakes, then lay the red onion slices on top. Drizzle the olive or canola oil over the fillets. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, brush over the honey and return to the oven for 2 minutes to caramelize.

Meanwhile, 5 minutes before the salmon is ready, heat a large wok or pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the canola oil and give it a swirl to coat the sides. Add the stir-fry vegetables and toss to cook for 1 minute.

Add the cooked egg noodles, season with oyster sauce, light soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and black pepper and combine well.

Divide the noodles and vegetables between 2 plates, then remove the salmon from the oven and place on top of each noodle portion. Garnish with green onions and serve immediately.



