Pad Thai Salad

Serves 4.

We've riffed on Thailand's rightly beloved and delicious national dish, turning it into a noodle salad by adding some extra raw vegetables. This gluten- and dairy-free dish makes a fine light supper, which is especially welcome during brunch season. From "Leon: Big Salads," by Rebecca Seal (Conran, 2023).

• 4 tsp. tamarind paste

• 2 tbsp. brown sugar

• 3 tbsp. fish sauce

• 2 tsp. sesame oil

• 3 tbsp. boiling water

• 7 oz, dried wide rice noodles (Thai folded rice noodles, sen lek, ideally)

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 onion or 2 shallots, finely sliced

• 5 1/2 oz. extra-firm tofu, crumbled

• 2 cloves of garlic, finely sliced

• 5 1/2 oz. small cold-water prawns, cooked and frozen or raw both work

• 2 eggs, beaten

• Pinch of chili powder

• 5 1/2 oz. bean sprouts

• 2 green onions, finely chopped

• 3 1/2 oz. Chinese cabbage, finely shredded

• 3 1/2 oz. radishes, finely sliced

• 1 3/4 oz. roasted peanuts, crushed

• Big handful of fresh cilantro, leaves only

• 4 lime wedges, for serving

Directions

Stir together the tamarind paste, brown sugar, fish sauce, sesame oil and boiling water, until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Cook or rehydrate the noodles according to the package instructions (usually, cover with boiling water for 8 minutes). Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan or wok over a high heat. When hot, add the onion and tofu, and stir-fry until the onion begins to soften and the tofu begins to brown. Add the garlic, prawns, egg, chili powder and bean sprouts, and stir-fry for another 2 minutes, or until the egg is just about cooked through and the prawns — if they were raw — are pink and piping hot. Remove from the heat and tip everything into a large mixing bowl, to halt the cooking process.

Add the green onions, cabbage, radishes and peanuts to the bowl, followed by the tamarind mixture, and toss really well.

Divide the salad among 4 plates or wide bowls and finish each one with some of the cilantro leaves. Serve with a lime wedge on the side of each bowl.