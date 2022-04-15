Noodle Salad with Poached Chicken and Chili-Soy Dressing

Serves 4.

Note: "I'll take any excuse to browse an Asian supermarket," writes Janneke Philippi in "Salad: 100 Recipes for Simple Salads and Dressings" (Smith Street, 2022). "I get excited just thinking about the incredible varieties of noodles, rows of high-quality soy sauce and vinegars and freezers full of seafood, veggies, dumplings and desserts. You probably don't need to go to an Asian grocer to buy ingredients for this salad, but it is definitely worth experimenting with different noodles, vegetables and sauces. You can also substitute the chicken breast with large frozen raw shrimp." This recipe is a great way to bridge salad seasons.

• 1 1⁄ 4 piece of ginger

• 1 lemongrass stalk

• 1 cube chicken bouillon

• 3/4 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast

• 1/2 lb. egg noodles

• 1 c. green beans, cut into 1/2-in. lengths

• 1 1/2 c. peas

• 1⁄ 2 cucumber, seeded

• Handful of flat-leaf parsley

• Handful of cilantro

• 6 tbsp. sweet chili sauce

• 3 tbsp. soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. sesame seeds

Directions

Peel and slice the ginger and lightly crush the lemongrass stalk. Fill a small saucepan with water, add the bouillon cube, ginger and lemongrass and bring to a boil. Add the chicken breast and cook gently for 12 to 15 minutes.

Cook the noodles according to package instructions. With 5 minutes of cooking time left, add the green beans and peas and cook until al dente.

Meanwhile, cut the cucumber into matchsticks. Finely chop the parsley and cilantro.

Combine the sweet chili sauce and soy sauce in a small bowl.

Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan until golden brown and tip onto a plate to cool.

Drain and rinse the noodles and vegetables in a colander under cold running water. Shred the chicken using two forks.

In a large bowl, mix the noodles and vegetables with the chicken. Then add the dressing, cucumber and herbs and toss. Divide among four bowls and sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.