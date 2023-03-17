Falafel

Serves 4.

Southeast Michigan is home to the country's largest Arab American population. The first influx of immigrants began in the early 1900s, when — according to local legend — there was a chance encounter between a Yemeni sailor and Henry Ford, who told the sailor that his automobile factory was paying $5 a day. The sailor took word back to Yemen, where it spread. For decades, as people fled conflicts in the Middle East, many sought economic opportunities near Dearborn, bringing their food traditions with them. This recipe comes from Patty Darwish of Dearborn, whose great-grandfather immigrated from Lebanon in the late 1800s. Note: You want the texture to be somewhere between couscous and a paste. If you don't grind the chickpeas enough, the falafel won't hold together, but if you overgrind, you will wind up with hummus. This recipe must be made in advance. From "Smithsonian American Table," by Lisa Kingsley in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution (Harvest, 2023).

For the falafel:

• 2 c. dried chickpeas

• 1 c. coarsely chopped fresh parsley

• 1 c. coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 small onion, coarsely chopped

• 1/4 of a green bell pepper

• 1 serrano chile, seeded and coarsely chopped, optional

• 1 tbsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. garam masala

• 1/2 tsp. chili powder

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• Vegetable oil

For the tahini sauce:

• 6 tbsp. tahini

• 1 clove minced garlic

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

For serving:

• Pita bread, warmed

• Tahini sauce

• Optional toppings: pickle spears, pickled turnips, sliced green peppers, diced tomatoes, chopped fresh parsley, thinly sliced onions

Directions

Soak the chickpeas in 3 cups of water at least 12 hours or overnight. (Be sure chickpeas are always covered with water. If necessary, add more.) Drain and rinse.

In a blender or food processor, grind beans in batches until almost smooth (see Note). Transfer to a large bowl. Add parsley, cilantro, onion, green pepper and chile (if using) to the blender. Blend until almost smooth. Add to bowl with chickpeas and stir until well combined. Add the cumin, garam masala, chili powder and salt and black pepper to taste. Stir until well combined.

No more than 15 minutes before you cook the falafel, add the baking powder and stir well to combine. Form into patties, using about 2 tablespoons of the mixture per falafel.

In a large deep skillet, heat about 2 inches of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Cook falafel 5 or 6 at a time until golden brown on both sides. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Meanwhile, prepare the tahini sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, garlic, lemon juice, water and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add more water if necessary to achieve desired consistency.

To serve, place falafel in the middle of a pita bread. Add desired toppings and drizzle with tahini sauce. Fold and serve.