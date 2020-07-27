GAME 3 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
The designated hitter went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Times Cruz has driven in at least seven runs in a game. Eight is his career high
19 Times Cruz has had four hits in a game.
34 RBI for Cruz over his past 20 games against the White Sox
35 Multi-homer games for Cruz.
ON DECK
The Twins have a scheduled day off Monday before their home opener Tuesday against St. Louis.
