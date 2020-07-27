GAME 3 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

The designated hitter went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Times Cruz has driven in at least seven runs in a game. Eight is his career high

19 Times Cruz has had four hits in a game.

34 RBI for Cruz over his past 20 games against the White Sox

35 Multi-homer games for Cruz.

ON DECK

The Twins have a scheduled day off Monday before their home opener Tuesday against St. Louis.

La VELLE E. NEAL III