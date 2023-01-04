Sun Country Airlines fleet employees have formed a union, organizers announced Wednesday.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, will represent the carrier's fleet service workers, who include ramp agents and people who load and unload planes. Those interested in unionizing sought better pay, improved working conditions and recognition of seniority.

The vote was 46 to 32 in favor of forming a union, said Sly Oliver, a ramp agent and union organizer.

A simple majority of yes ballots from the 205 fleet service workers eligible was needed for union approval. Ballots were mailed in November and counted Wednesday.

"We're excited," Oliver said. "Now we're going above the wing to unionize them."

Sun Country spokeswoman Wendy Burt said, in an email, that the carrier values all fleet service employees and the important role they play in serving customers.

"We respect their choice to be represented by the IBT," Burt said. "With a majority of voters having decided they want to work with a union, Sun Country will work in good faith and partnership with the IBT."

Fleet employees at most major airlines already are unionized, except for those at Delta Air Lines. Atlanta-based Delta is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, followed by Sun Country, which is headquartered at the airport.

This is the second group of Sun Country employees who sought to unionize in 2022.

Sun Country mechanics voted to unionize in June after frustrations with wages and work rules. The group elected the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association as their collective bargaining agent. The vote was 75-30 for union representation of 131 eligible employees.

In December 2021, Sun Country pilots approved a new contract negotiated by their union. That pact gave them a significant pay increase and an improved scheduling model for the airline's future growth.