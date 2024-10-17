Who can become a substitute teacher in Minnesota?

Individuals apply for a substitute license online through the state’s Professional Education Licensing Board (PELSB) and must mail in a completed fingerprint card. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension uses that fingerprint to run a criminal background checks. If a background check is flagged, it will be forwarded to PELSB’s Ethics Department for further review. According to PELSB’s website, the board “strongly urges all applicants to be completely forthcoming on their application and to submit any supporting documentation for any items which will be flagged by the BCA.”