OMAHA - World record holder Regan Smith was upset in the women's 200-meter backstroke at the Olympic trials, finishing third in the final Saturday night to miss out on qualifying for the Olympics in that event.

Smith, of Lakeville, led at the 50-, 100- and 150-meter marks. But Rhyan White, second to Smith in the 100 back earlier this week, was among a group of pursuers that kept the race close. Over the final 50 meters, White and Phoebe Bacon both passed Smith to earn the Olympic berths at CHI Health Center.

White finished in two minutes, 5.73 seconds, dropping nearly three seconds from her semifinal time. Bacon was second in 2:06.46, and Smith finished in 2:06.79.

White's time made her the third-fastest woman in the world this year in the 200 back. Smith's time was a season best and kept her place as fifth-fastest in the event this year.

The race was Smith's last of the Olympic trials.