Regan Smith had a busy morning Wednesday at the world aquatics championships, finishing fourth in the 200-meter butterfly and fifth in the 50 backstroke in her final two individual races of the meet in Budapest.

Smith, of Lakeville, won the Olympic silver medal in the 200 fly and was contending for her first world championships medal in that event. She was right behind winner Summer McIntosh of Canada at the final turn but faded late to finish in two minutes, 6.79 seconds. The medals went to McIntosh (2:05.20), Hali Flickinger of the U.S. (2:06.08) and China's Yufei Zhang (2:06.32).

Smith returned to race the 50 back about 30 minutes later. Canada's Kylie Masse, who was second to Smith in the 100 back Monday, won an exceptionally close race in 27.31 seconds. American Katharine Berkoff was second (27.39), with Analia Pigree of France third (27.40), and Ingrid Wilm of Canada fourth (27.43). Smith and Australia's Kaylee McKeown finished in a dead heat for fifth (27.47).