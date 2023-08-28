More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins option Ober to Triple-A, Keuchel likely to take rotation spot
Left-hander reliver Kody Funderburk, a 15th-round draft pick in 2018 who started the season at Class AA Wichita, has been called up in Ober's place.
www.startribune.com
Students move in to the U of M
Interim President Jeff Ettinger helped some students move in ahead of the first day of classes.
Minneapolis
Who handles Minneapolis homeless encampments? Here's Frey's pick.
Enrique Velázquez says the city's collaborative approach is "a continual evolution."
Sports
Minnesota positioned for franchise in new women's pro hockey league
A new professional women's hockey league will reveal the locations of its teams Tuesday at 10 a.m., and Minnesota could be home to one of them.
High Schools
Meet Mr. CR, who's making a name for himself at Coon Rapids
Wide receiver KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman ranks among the top 10 college recruits in Minnesota and remains uncommitted.