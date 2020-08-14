A line of severe storms was moving rapidly east toward the Twin Cities Friday evening, spawning multiple tornado warnings and reports of touchdowns west of the metro.

There were reports of trees and power lines down in Kandiyohi, McLeod and Stearns counties and other areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the metro area and a broad area to its north and south, as well as in southwestern Minnesota.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the metro area before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. South-southwest winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour, with a quarter- to a half-inch of rain possible.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be much calmer, with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will ease up those days.