While masonry veneer looks great, it's susceptible to the same moisture problems that stucco is susceptible to. We’ve tested dozens, possibly even hundreds of homes throughout the Twin Cities that have stone veneer siding, and we’ve found that these homes experience the exact same type of moisture intrusion problems as newer stucco, but worse.

While the newest stucco installations are done quite well, the folks installing stone veneer almost never get it right. When we inspect stone veneer, we use the National Concrete Masonry Association’s installation guide. To understand how important this guide is, here’s some background on it, directly from one of their engineers:

When the masonry stone veneer (MSV) was first introduced into the market, manufacturer recommendations were the only available guidelines to install the product as there were no industry-wide practices or standards. In 2009, The Masonry Veneer Manufacturers Association (MVMA) created the industry-wide installation recommendations. In 2012, MVMA became part of the National Concrete Masonry Association and we pursued a product and an installation standard through ASTM. That is how ASTM developed the ASTM C1670/C1670M — Standard Specification for Adhered Manufactured Stone Masonry Veneer Units, and ASTM C1780 — Standard Practice for Installation Methods for Adhered Manufactured Stone Masonry Veneer. Both are now widely used and are referenced in the TMS 402/602-16 Building Code Requirements and Specification for Masonry Structures that in turn is referenced by the IBC code.

In short, the installation guide that I referenced above is the standard that should be followed everywhere. This is the way to do it right. Whether or not that standard is adopted will vary throughout the country. And even when it’s adopted, enforcement of that standard varies wildly.

Here in Minnesota, our modified version of the International Residential Code made it very easy for us back in 2015. Section R703.12 simply said “Adhered masonry veneer shall be installed in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.” So you download the guide that I linked to above and you follow it. Easy-peasy.

The latest version of the Minnesota State Residential code isn’t quite as clear. In the 2020 version of the Minnesota Residential Code, section R703.12 says “Adhered masonry veneer shall be installed in accordance with Section R703.7.1, Article 3.3C of TMS 602 or the manufacturer’s instructions.” So we have three options.

Option 1, following R703.7.1, doesn’t make any sense. This has to be a typo. R703.7.1 simply discusses how to attach lath to a wall. Option 2 requires the purchase of TMS602 for $150. Boo. Option 3 goes back to what we had in 2015, which is to follow the manufacturer’s installation instructions. I’ll go with that, thank you very much.

INSTALLATION GUIDE

The Installation Guide for AMSV is packed with diagrams showing how to install the material and forms the basis of ASTM C1780. It’s awesome. Every home inspector ought to have a copy of this guide, and ought to be familiar with the installation requirements.

As I mentioned above, we find the same installation shortcomings over and over again. To help you understand how widespread these issues are, I've taken several installation diagrams from the AMSV guide and edited them down to more clearly illustrate where the installations went wrong.

As a home inspector, I don't get to see all the different layers of materials that get installed behind the stone veneer; my inspection is limited to what I can see on the surface, and that's what I report on. To make the installation diagrams easier to understand, I've removed the labels of all the components that aren't visible during the course of a home inspection.

Missing bedding seal at flashing

This is never done right. Never. We verify this by slipping a putty knife underneath the flashing. When it’s not done right, wind-driven water will leak behind the siding at this location.