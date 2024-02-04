No one was injured but at least two vehicles — one of them a Minneapolis police squad car — were hit in northeast Minneapolis by a driver speeding in a stolen Kia Sorento late Saturday, police said.

The stolen SUV was driven east down the wrong side of Lowry Avenue near Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and hit the squad before crashing into a street sign. The Kia also crashed into an Audi on Lowry Avenue, police said.

As many as three people fled the Kia, "possibly leaving the scene in a black Toyota Prius," police said.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.