The Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater was placed on emergency lockdown Sunday after about 100 inmates refused to return to their cells.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said in a statement that prison staff have been removed from the common area of the housing unit, and two correctional officers are safe in the unit's secure control area.

The two officers are in communication with the facility's command personnel, according to the statement.

No injuries have been reported.

DOC Spokesman Andy Skoogman said the situation is currently "stable" and the specific reason why the inmates are refusing to return to their cells remains unclear.

Skoogman confirmed that the agency has activated members of its Crisis Negotiation Team and the Special Operations Response Team to help with the situation.

Built in 1914, the Stillwater Correctional Facility is the state's largest close-security institution for adult males, according to its website. The prison is located in Bayport.

The facility has seven living units inside and a minimum-security unit outside the main perimeter.

