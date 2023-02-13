More from Star Tribune
Minnesota is investigating air pollution at metal shredders around the state
Recyclers that tear up cars and appliances with hammermills are under the lens of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, officials said
Local
Stillwater High students get a lesson in engineering with an assist from a three-legged dog
Students are engineering solutions for a three-legged Brittany Spaniel named Sadie, who had her leg amputated several years ago after she was hit by a car. The students are using CAD software, a 3D printer and a laser cutter to design some options for the pup, including a cart and prosthetics.
Video
Three-legged dog raises the stakes for high school engineering project
High school students in Stillwater are using computer software, a 3D printer and laser cutter to engineer mobility supports for a three-legged Brittany Spaniel named Sadie.
Local
1 dead, 2 hurt after speeding car crashes into 2 others in western Wisconsin
The speeding vehicle "lost control after cresting a hill," according to the Sheriff's Office.
Duluth
Snowmobiler dies in crash west of Duluth
The wreckage was discovered late at night on a trail, the Sheriff's Office said.