The state agency that monitors Minnesota's THC-infused edibles market filed a lawsuit Monday against three Moorhead-based companies whose products allegedly violated state law and sickened several Iowa teenagers.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji LLC, and Wonky Confections LLC in Clay County District Court for allegedly violating the edibles law that took effect earlier this year. That law allows for the sale of edibles containing THC — the cannabis component that can cause a high — as long as they're derived from legal hemp and contain no more than 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package.

The three companies, collectively known as Northland Vapor, sold edible products containing as much as 2,500 milligrams of THC per package, according to the suit, or 50 times the legal limit.

Moreover, Northland Vapor's "Death By Gummy Bears" products looked like the traditional gummy bear candy, according to pictures provided by the Pharmacy Board. The new state law expressly outlaws THC-infused products from resembling national brands or candy. Products must be in childproof packaging and clearly marked with warnings.

"This group of companies far exceeded those limits and did so in a type of product historically marketed to children," said Pharmacy Board Executive Director Jill Phillips during a Monday news conference at the State Capitol. "To our fellow Minnesotans, we encourage you to be cautious when purchasing and consuming edible cannabinoid products."

Pharmacy Board regulators said they recently seized about $7 million worth of the companies' products and are seeking a court order to destroy them. They also are asking the court to bar these businesses from selling and manufacturing cannabis edible products that violate state law.

Five teenagers in Des Moines fell ill in October after consuming "anywhere from one half to two full Death by Gummy Bears," Phillips said.

"Their symptoms involve nausea and vomiting, severe anxiety and paranoia, severe tremors, increased heart rate and difficulty breathing," Phillips said. "Two students that consumed two full gummy bears were taken to the emergency room."

The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted the state Pharmacy Board about the products after receiving complaints, and the two agencies began a joint investigation.

"We're working together with our state partners to protect the public from harmful products," Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's principal deputy commissioner, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.