Minnesota State Fair police have recruited far fewer officers than anticipated, and are turning to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help.

State Fair Police Department Chief Ron Knafla sent a letter to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher last week asking for help. In the letter, Knafla said that his department has spent months reestablishing itself after being disbanded last year.

They have recruited 99 officers so far, but are well short of their goal to recruit 200. And Knafla expects more than 2 million people will attend the Fair this year.

"Please accept this letter as an official request for assistance," Chief Knafla's letter said.

The request marks a rollercoaster two years for security at the State Fair.

State Fair officials disbanded the police department last year after its chief retired. That sent the county board into a scramble, leading them to strike a "one-time deal" that tasked the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office with State Fair security. The fair's police department was later reinstated with former RCSO Commander Ron Knafla at the helm.

County board commissioners expressed concerns about taking on too much liability last year when it secured the 12-day event. Knafla's letter said the State Fair would be responsible for all liability and compensation this year.

In a separate statement Knafla said he is confident they will recruit enough officers before the Fair starts on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies would be paid $80 an hour for the job.

"The Minnesota State Fair has a longstanding tradition of working with a variety of law enforcement agencies and experts on the local, state and national level to provide safety and security for the annual State Fair," Knafla's statement read. "As needed, we may also request support from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office."

Deputy Sheriff Alexander Graham confirmed that the sheriff's office would help, adding that deputies began signing up for the task within minutes of being notified. Graham said the department will provide up to 40 deputies a day throughout the State Fair, not including 30 troopers who will return to staff the Fair gates.

The sheriff's office will also provide active shooter response teams staffed by SWAT team members in and around of the Fairgrounds, as well as community ambassadors who are trained to de-escalate situations before they turn violent.

"Part of the reason we're having to respond to this request is that the Ramsey County board of commissioners refused to sign the joint powers agreement which would have left the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in charge of policing at the State Fair," Graham said, adding that multiple law enforcement agencies would collaborate. "We're all going to work together to make sure the Fair is as safe as it was in years past."

Ramsey County Board of Commissioners Chair Trista MatasCastillo's office did not respond to a request for comment in time for this article.