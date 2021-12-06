The Minnesota State Fair has reinstated its police department, the fair's manager announced Monday, a move that comes after months of uncertainty over fair security.

The new department will be lead by Commander Ron Knafla of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and, like in years past, will bring in help from sworn law enforcement officers from around the state at fair time.

The last state fair chief retired in May, and fair officials decided at the time to disband the small fair police force and hire an outside agency to handle security.

The move set off a last-minute scramble, with the Ramsey County Board eventually allowing Sheriff Bob Fletcher to take over on a contract that runs through the end of this year.

The board's approval was granted reluctantly, with board members saying the state fair wasn't the county's responsibility alone. The board was also irked with Fletcher, who had begun negotiating to take over fair security without first asking the board about the deal.