DULUTH

BANFF FILM FEST

COMES TO DULUTH

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth next weekend. The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club hosts the event in the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Symphony Hall Friday and Saturday.

Screenings include "Breaking Trail," a documentary about Duluth resident Emily Ford's 1,200 mile thru-hike of Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail last year. It was shown at the Banff film festival in November. Tickets are $20 at ticketmaster.com and face masks are required.

Jana Hollingsworth

ST. CLOUD

DIAPER DRIVE AIMS TO

COLLECT 150,000 DIAPERS

Organizers of the Operation Baby New Year diaper drive in St. Cloud are aiming to collect 150,000 diapers this year, which would bring total donations to more than 1.17 million diapers since the operation began in 2015.

The organization's founder, Justin Lewandowski, started the diaper drive after learning local charity organizations needed diapers for low-income families. Diapers are distributed to local nonprofits, shelters, organizations and food shelves.

Donations are being accepted at six St. Cloud sites. From 4-8 p.m. Sunday , organizers will reveal the number of donations at a party at Pioneer Place on Fifth.

Jenny Berg

