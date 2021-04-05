Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Star Tribune's Ron Haggstrom and Jim Paulsen analyze all four classes of boys' and girls' basketball matchups starting Tuesday and wonder if the Becker Bulldogs, shut down by the pandemic on the eve of their title game last year, can make it this time around on the Class 3A girls' tournament.

