Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
The Star Tribune's Ron Haggstrom and Jim Paulsen analyze all four classes of boys' and girls' basketball matchups starting Tuesday and wonder if the Becker Bulldogs, shut down by the pandemic on the eve of their title game last year, can make it this time around on the Class 3A girls' tournament.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:
