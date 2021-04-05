One of the fixtures of the state hockey tournament could have been endangered this year by the pandemic. But the lack of a camera on the ice for player introductions didn't stop the annual collection of the tourney's top hair styles from going on.
A little bit of ingenuity went into the annual post-tournament video, which is a fund-raiser for the Hendrickson Foundation, which provides funding to make hockey available to people with disabilities.
Need more hockey hair? Here are recent editions of the annual video: 2020 | 2019 | 2018
All-Hockey Hair team endures, despite obstacles at this year's tourney
