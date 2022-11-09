Minnesota DFL State Auditor Julie Blaha declared victory Wednesday and her Republican challenger Ryan Wilson conceded in the tightest race on the statewide ballot.

With all precincts reporting, fewer than 8,500 votes separated Blaha and Wilson. The Associated Press had yet to call the race.

Blaha said she was grateful. "Our victory is a message that Minnesotans want their auditor to continue to focus on local government, to ultimately protect our freedom to make decisions in our own communities," she said.

Wilson issued a written and recorded statement, thanking supporters and saying he was proud of his team. "Minnesota is a wonderful place with great people, and it was an honor for me to travel the state meeting Minnesotans, hearing their stories and sharing mine," Wilson said.

The office oversees $40 billion in local government spending each year, largely through audits of counties and cities. Minnesota's auditor also serves on several state boards, including the State Board of Investment.

The candidates offered different visions of how the office should operate. Blaha, a former math teacher and AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer, has run the office since 2018 and wanted to keep the focus on local governments, which she argued have the biggest daily impact on Minnesotans' lives.

Wilson wanted to make the office more active on a variety of issues, including waste, fraud and abuse that fall outside the scope of the local government audits.

Polls leading up to the election showed Blaha and Wilson in a tight match. Republicans widely considered the contest their best shot at breaking a 16-year losing streak in statewide races.

The challenger said he planned to return to practicing law and building a baseball stadium in Hamel.

Wilson, 42, had served on the Blaine Planning Commission but was otherwise a political newcomer. In addition to his law degree, he has an MBA and founded an auditing firm as well as a medical device company. He didn't rule out a future run for public office.

Two third-party candidates were also on the ballot. Will Finn ran for auditor as the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate, and Tim Davis sought the office for the Legal Marijuana Now Party.