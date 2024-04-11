AUGUSTA, Ga. — The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.
The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.
''The first round will not begin before 9 a.m,'' the Masters said, adding that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.
Storms, heavy rain and strong winds were forecast for Thursday.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Start of the Masters delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather
The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.
Sports
Fixture pileup a concern as Premier League title contenders look to juggle European commitments
For the three contenders in the Premier League title race, any dropped points from this point could be fatal.
Sports
Hawaii-born sumo champion Akebono Taro dies of heart failure at the age of 54 in Japan
Hawaii-born Akebono Taro, one of the greats of sumo wrestling and a former grand champion, has died. He was 54. He was the first foreign-born wrestler to reach the level of ''yokozuna'' — or grand champion — in Japan.
Sports
Golden Knights bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild
Minnesota Wild (37-31-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)
Sports
Cooley scores in OT to lift Coyotes to 4-3 win over first-place Canucks
Logan Cooley scored 3:50 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night.