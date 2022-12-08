Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse will receive the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award from the Twins, while team executive Laura Day won the Terry Ryan Play Ball! Minnesota Award.

The two, and other Twins award winners, will be honored at the Diamond Awards on Jan. 26 at The Depot in Minneapolis.

Reusse, 77, has written for newspapers in Duluth, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Minneapolis, and has been a regular on radio and television during the past decades. He worked for the Pioneer Press from 1968-88 before joining the Star Tribune, where he writes three columns a week. He was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2019 after having a regular radio show on 1500 AM, often with St. Paul columnist Joe Soucheray, over the past three decades.

Day, the Twins executive vice president and chief business officer, is retiring after 27 seasons with the team and nearly four decades as a sports executive. She led the team's community engagement initiatives and was on the board of directors for the Twins Community Fund, which has grown to impact 50,000 children annually.

The winners of the Twins awards were announced following the season. Shortstop Carlos Correa won five of them — MVP, best defensive player, best off-field leader, community service and media award. Jhoan Duran was chosen rookie of the year and pitcher of the year, and Nick Gordon was named most improved.

The Upper Midwest player of the year is Arizona outfielder Daulton Varsho (Marshfield, Wis.); Al Newman earned the Twins alumnus community service honor; and the Twins minor league players of the year were Matt Wallner and Louie Varland.