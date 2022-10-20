Carlos Correa says he'd like to remain a Minnesota Twin. But if it doesn't happen, at least he has a few souvenirs of the season he spent at Target Field.

Five of them, in fact.

Correa has been voted the winner of a record five of the nine annual Diamond Awards voted on by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of American, the team announced Thursday. The shortstop, eligible to declare free agency next month, has been honored as the Twins' best defensive player, their best off-field leader, their most community-minded philanthropist, their best media interviewee — and of course, their most valuable player for 2022.

"Carlos is a good, caring teammate, and he's connected with so many people this year," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said earlier this month about the two-time All-Star. "He's always trying to develop himself into a better player, and he's always open to sharing the things that he knows."

Twins fans can only hope he someday collects the team's lifetime achievement award, too. Correa batted .291 with 22 home runs and a .366 on-base percentage in his first and perhaps only season as a Twin. He also became a valuable mentor and confidant to his new teammates, and used his Correa Family Foundation to provide help to pediatric cancer patients and their families, among other charitable works.

The Twins and BBWAA will hold their annual Diamond Awards banquet, a fundraiser for neurological research and care at the University of Minnesota, on Jan. 26 at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, with or without the man of the hour.

Jhoan Duran will be there, though, to pick up a pair of Diamond Awards, having been voted as the team's rookie of the year and its pitcher of the year. The 24-year-old reliever, who posted a 1.86 ERA and eight saves while striking out 89 batters in 67 2/3 innings, joins Scott Diamond (2012) and Doug Corbett (1980) as the only pitchers to win both honors in the same season.

Nick Gordon, whose 41 extra-base hits and ability to play four different defensive positions made him invaluable during the Twins' injury-riddled season, was voted the team's most improved player.

The Upper Midwest Player of the Year, bestowed upon the best major leaguer from Minnesota or its neighboring states, will be awarded to Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho. The Marshfield, Wis., native and Wisconsin-Milwaukee alum hit 27 home runs and stole 16 bases in his first full season in the majors.

In addition to the awards voted upon by BBWAA members who cover the team, the Twins announced that Al Newman will be honored with the Kirby Puckett Award for community service by a Twins alumni.

The Twins announced at the end of the season that Matt Wallner was the minor league player of the year and Louie Varland was the minor league pitcher of the year.