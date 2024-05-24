Thoughtful folks in and around our high school sports community have for the last seven years nominated deserving people for three special Star Tribune honors. It's time to make it eight years in a row.

The Star Tribune is now accepting nominations for three special honors to be announced on June 25 at the seventh annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show at Target Field. Anyone can nominate a student, coach, leader or special person who contributes to prep sports. The honors are:

The Courage in Competition Award

This award will be given to the student-athlete who has displayed great courage, in any form, this school year.

The Student First Award

Our academics-focused honor will be awarded to the student-athlete who has performed at a high level in the classroom.

The Difference-Maker of the Year

A highlight every year, our Difference-Maker honor will be awarded to a person who has displayed an extraordinary spirit of service and selflessness in supporting student-athletes and advancing high school athletics in their community.

After the nomination period concludes, nominees will be evaluated in early June and the winners will be chosen by the Star Tribune Sports staff.

Learn more about this year's AMSA event here, and thank you for taking the time to nominate these special individuals.