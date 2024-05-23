The Star Tribune's annual celebration of high school sports achievement is heading back to where it all began: Target Field. The first All-Metro Sports Awards was in June 2018 at the ballpark, and the big show will be there again on June 25 for the Star Tribune's seventh annual AMSAs.

All-Metro athletes will be honored at Target Field, and the winners of 10 special AMSA awards will be announced. The evening's goal is to celebrate outstanding student-athletes and those who support them.

Tickets to this event are available now; honorees and two guests will attend for free.

The Star Tribune will soon be accepting nominations for three special honors to be announced at the event: The Courage in Competition Award, the Student First Award and the Difference-Maker of the Year. Later this week, the nomination window will open. Anyone can nominate a student, coach, leader or special person who contributes to prep sports.

In addition to those honors, seven winners will be announced at the AMSAs: Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Girls Team of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Team Coach of the Year, Boys Team Coach of the Year and Play of the Year.

The All-Metro Sports Awards show began in 2018 as a special, end-of-year celebration. The event has been held at Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Allianz Field in 2022 and at Target Center last year.