A snowmobiler crashed and died while on a late-afternoon ride in central Minnesota with his family, officials said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday about 15 miles north of Staples on SW. 72nd Street, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived to see family members and others preforming CPR on the man, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and medical personnel took over the lifesaving efforts before the 65-year-old man from Staples was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and his family were returning home from a ride together when the track on his snowmobiler "became dislodged ... causing the machine to crash and eject the operator," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read. The man was wearing a helmet at the time.

Another snowmobile crash in the same county earlier Saturday left two people from the Twin Cities hospitalized with injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a crash on a trail near Nisswa, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A 49-year-old woman from Coon Rapids was operating a rental snowmobile with a 15-year-old boy, also from Coon Rapids, as a passenger behind her. The machine left the trail on a curve and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency personnel took the seriously injured teen to a St. Cloud hospital, while the woman was taken to a hospital in Brainerd, the Sheriff's Office said. Both had helmets on at the time of the crash.