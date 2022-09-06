A staff member from Maplewood Academy, a private Christian high school in Hutchinson, drowned Monday afternoon during a retreat for students, according to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

At 1:37 p.m., Crow Wing County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning at North Star Camp in Brainerd, where a group of seniors and school staff were on a weekend retreat.

By the time deputies arrived, a student had pulled the 30-year-old staff member from Hutchinson out of the water. The school staffer was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name was not available Monday evening.

The Minnesota Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, which owns and operates the school and the camp, said counseling services will be available for faculty, staff and students.