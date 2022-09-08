Game of the week

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas, 1 p.m. Saturday: The Tommies defeated Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., last year for their first victory as an FCS program. The Tommies won 12-9 after Louis Hyde kicked a 32-yard field with 59 seconds remaining in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Michigan Tech, a Division II program, opened this season on Sept. 1 with a 23-13 victory over Wisconsin Platteville. The Tommies began their second season as an FCS program with a 44-13 loss at Southern Utah, which won only one game last season, that same night.

Week 2 story lines

Bethel moved up two spots to No. 11 in this week's d3football.com Top 25 after opening its season with a 41-9 victory over visiting Pacific Lutheran. The Royals were sparked by junior George Bolt, who stepped in for starting quarterback Jaran Roste, who did not return after being injured on the game's fourth play. Bolt, who had thrown 21 passes in his first two seasons with the Royals, completed 19-of-31 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. The Royals play at Wisconsin Platteville (0-1) on Saturday.

For the first time in at least 10 years, Minnesota State Mankato was not ranked in the D2football.com preseason Top 25. The Mavericks are back in the poll this week at No. 21, after they rallied for a 37-34 victory at No. 16 Bemidji State. The Mavericks play host to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday. The Bulldogs opened their season with a 31-21 victory over Southwest Minnesota State.

Players to watch

Brad Dati, LB, Minnesota Duluth: The senior from Oconomowoc, Wis., had a sack and a team-high nine tackles in the Bulldogs' 31-21 victory over Southwest Minnesota State. Dati was the NSIC North preseason defensive player of the year.

Minnesota Duluth linebacker Brad Dati

Daniel Rennie, QB, Gustavus Adolphus: The freshman from Cape Coral, Fla., and transfer from Bryant (an FCS program), passed for 267 yards and four touchdowns in his debut for Gustavus in the Gusties' 62-20 season-opening victory over host Buena Vista.

Gustavus Adolphus quarterback Daniel Rennie

By the numbers

17 Tackles — a career-high — for Winona State junior linebacker Clay Schueffner in the Warriors' 24-10 season-opening victory at Minot State.

45 Victories in the last 47 regular-season games for St. John's. The Johnnies defeated Wisconsin Whitewater, 24-10, last Saturday. The loss was just the third for the Warhawks in their last 38 regular-season games.

222 Receiving yards — a school record — in nine catches for Northwestern (Minn.) sophomore Beau Burk in the Eagles' 23-15 loss to Augsburg. Burk scored on an 84-yard TD reception.