If you're someone who drops anchor on your living room couch on Saturday afternoons and settles in for about 12 hours of college football, the Big Ten has you covered this week. All 14 teams are in action, and each will be playing a nonconference opponent. There are no matchups of ranked teams, and four opponents are of the FCS flavor. Still, there are a few games that should keep you interested. Here are my predictions (the pick of the Gophers-Western Illinois game will be published later in the week):
Three with intrigue
Iowa State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
Hawkeyes got seven the hard way in a 7-3 slog over South Dakota State via two safeties and a field goal. If only the one-point Canadian football "rouge'' was in play for this offensively challenged bunch. Iowa State 16, Iowa 13
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 9
The Cougars struggled to beat an FCS-level Idaho team that was 4-7 last year. Badgers can run the ball and play D. Wisconsin 35, Washington State 13
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Huskers survived a meat grinder vs. North Dakota. Visit from Georgia Southern could be tricky, especially with next week's matchup against Oklahoma looming. Nebraska 28, Georgia Southern 23
Keep an eye on
Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1
Wildcats have lost three straight in series. That ends. Northwestern 24, Duke 20
Ohio U. at Penn State, 11 a.m., Ch. 5
Trap game scenario for Nittany Lions, who have a huge contest at Auburn next week. Penn State 28, Ohio U. 23
Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Cavaliers rolled 42-14 in Charlottesville last year. Illini keep it closer, but … Virginia 27, Illinois 24
And the rest
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
Buckeyes didn't dazzle in win over Notre Dame but showed the grit that was missing last year. Red Wolves are rebuilding after 2-10 season. Ohio State 55, Arkansas State 17
Maryland at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.
The 49ers (0-2) lost by 17 to William & Mary last week. Terps romp. Maryland 41, Charlotte 14
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN
Spartans were sluggish vs. Western Michigan, but Zips won't be as much of a challenge. Michigan State 41, Akron 10
Indiana State at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN
Stung by loss to Penn State, Boilermakers take out their frustrations. Purdue 45, Indiana State 10
Wagner at Rutgers, 3 p.m., BTN
Seahawks have lost 21 straight games. Scarlet Knights name their score. Rutgers 51, Wagner 7
Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN
Rainbow Warriors have given up 112 points in 0-2 start. Michigan 63, Hawaii 10
Idaho at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
Hoosiers rolled 56-14 last year, so … Indiana 56, Idaho 21