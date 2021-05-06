St. Thomas announced Thursday that longtime women's hockey coach Tom Palkowski will not return for the 2021-22 season, the Tommies' first in NCAA Division I. Assistant coach Marty Sertich will serve in an interim role as a national search for a new head coach is conducted.

Palkowski has spent the past 14 years as the Tommies head coach after nine as an assistant, leading the Tommies to a 220-99-40 record, four MIAC regular-season titles and five conference playoff championships.

The 2019 Division III national coach of the year, Palkowski guided St. Thomas to four 20-win seasons and two appearances in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals. The 2018-19 team ascended to No. 1 in the national polls and started the season 22-0-2.

St. Thomas starts play in the WCHA women's league next season as the school's athletic programs move from NCAA Division III to Division I.

The Tommies men's hockey team also will have a new coach next season, as longtime coach Jeff "Duke'' Boeser retired, with former Miami (Ohio) coach Rico Blasi taking over last month.