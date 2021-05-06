Nick Guggemos, who played tight end at St. Thomas but saw his college career come to an end in 2018 due to injuries, has signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Guggemos, who graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret's in 2014, is the son of former Tommies standout and Vikings kick returner Neal Guggemos.

The only stats that Nick Guggemos accumulated at St. Thomas came in 2018 against Hamline, when he had one carry for -4 yards and one reception for eight yards.

But while his college career was cut short by injuries, Guggemos participated at the University of Minnesota Pro Day in April and made enough of an impression that Seahawks General Manager John Schneider, a St. Thomas graduate himself, offered a contract.