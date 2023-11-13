The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is asking for the public's help to name a new baby giraffe born last Monday.

The 6-foot tall baby weighed in at 132 pounds and was standing by her mother, Zinnia, within an hour of being born, according to the St. Paul zoo.

The baby came out into the public viewing area Monday for the first time, said Matt Reinartz, spokesperson for the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

"We like to do naming contests just to engage the public," Reinartz said. "They can have a little bit of ownership in naming the baby animals here."

People can weigh in on which name they like best: Dahlia, Aster or Ivy. Zookeepers chose the three names in keeping with the flower and plant theme, since both Zinnia and Clover, another female giraffe at the zoo, fit that theme.

The zoo also recently lost Daisy, a female giraffe and longtime resident, and wanted to honor her with a botanical name.

Voting will end at 4 p.m. Monday. The winning name will be announced on Thursday, which is Give to the Max day.

This is the third calf for Zinnia, who is seven years old. Clover and Skeeter are also members of the zoo's current herd.

Dozens of baby giraffes have been born at the zoo over the last decades, Reinartz said. They typically stay with their mother for a while. Later, they may be sent to another zoo as part of the Association of Zoo and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan, a detailed blueprint of breeding recommendations for a species across all AZA-accredited zoos.

"It's all part of a bigger puzzle," Reinartz said.

Young giraffes double in height in the first two years of life, often standing over 12 feet tall. Gestation lasts between 14 and 15 months, after which one baby is born.

The markings or spots of a giraffe's coat are unique to each animal, the zoo's website said.

Reticulated giraffes are native to the dry savannas and open woodlands of sub-Saharan Africa.