Como Zoo is celebrating the birth of its newest giraffe, but it will be some time before the public can see in person the adorable addition.
The new baby was born a little after 8 p.m. Monday, the zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. The zoo has not confirmed whether it is female or male, and it has not been named yet.
The animal care team is giving time for the baby and its mother, Zinnia, to bond behind the scenes, the zoo said in the Facebook post. This is the third calf born to 7-year-old Zinnia.
Como's herd now consists of Zinnia, Clover, Skeeter and the new calf. The baby will likely make a public debut in the next few weeks, the zoo said.
