St. Paul writer Naomi Kritzer has had a very good week. Fresh off finding out on Tuesday night that her young adult novel, “Catfishing on CatNet” had won her first Minnesota Book Award, she found out on Wednesday night that her book had also won an Edgar Allan Poe Award.

“Catfishing on CatNet” is a thriller set in the near future, exploring issues of online privacy, artificial intelligence and the power and perils of social networks.

Kritzer’s work has previously won Hugo and Locus Awards and was nominated for a Nebula Award. Her novella “The Thing About Ghost Stories” was a finalist for a Hugo Award. Kritzer lives in St. Paul with her family and plenty of cats.

Here’s the full list of the Edgar Award winners:

BEST NOVEL

The Stranger Diaries by Elly Griffiths (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Sarah Crichton Books)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

The Hotel Neversink by Adam O’Fallon Price (Tin House Books)

BEST FACT CRIME

The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets, and Stolen Identity

by Axton Betz-Hamilton (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

Hitchcock and the Censors by John Billheimer (University Press of Kentucky)

BEST SHORT STORY

“One of These Nights,” from Cutting Edge: New Stories of Mystery and Crime

by Women Writers by Livia Llewellyn (Akashic Books)

BEST JUVENILE

Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocalypse by Susan Vaught

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books – Paula Wiseman Books)

BEST YOUNG ADULT

Catfishing on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer (Tom Doherty Associates – Tor Teen)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

“Season 5, Episode 4” – Line of Duty, Teleplay by Jed Mercurio (Acorn TV)

ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

“There’s a Riot Goin’ On,” from Milwaukee Noir by Derrick Harriell (Akashic Books)

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

The Night Visitors by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow)

G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

Borrowed Time by Tracy Clark (Kensington Publishing)