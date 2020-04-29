St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang picked up her fourth Minnesota Book Award on Tuesday night — and her first for a children’s book — while Macalester College professor Marlon James picked up his third.

But there were first-time winners, as well: Su Hwang won for “Bodega,” her debut collection of poetry, and Kate Allen for her debut middle-grade novel, “The Line Tender.”

Books from Minnesota publishers won four of the awards.

Because of COVID-19, the Minnesota Book Awards were livestreamed on the Web, with actor T. Mychael Rambo serving as the virtual emcee. Here are the winners for the 2019 publishing year:

Children’s literature: Kao Kalia Yang, “A Map Into the World,” illustrated by Seo Kim, published by Carolrhoda Books of Minneapolis. Yang won previously for “The Latehomecomer” (in both the readers’ choice and the memoir category) and “The Song Poet.”

General nonfiction: David Treuer, “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America From 1890 to the Present” (Riverhead Books).

Kao Kalia Yang

Genre fiction: Marlon James, “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” (Riverhead Books). This novel, the first of a planned trilogy, was also a finalist for a National Book Award.

Memoir and creative nonfiction: Karen Babine, “All the Wild Hungers” (Milkweed Editions, Minneapolis). This is Babine’s second Minnesota Book Award.

Middle-grade literature: Kate Allen, “The Line Tender” (Dutton).

Minnesota nonfiction: Christopher P. Lehman, “Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State” (Minnesota Historical Society Press).

Novel and short story: Sheila O’Connor, “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts and Fictions” (Rose Metal Press).

Poetry: Su Hwang, “Bodega” (Milkweed Editions).

Young adult literature: Naomi Kritzer, “Catfishing on CatNet” (Tor Teen).

Several other awards were previously announced, including the Book Artist Award, which went to the group of people who created “My Mighty Journey: A Waterfall’s Story,” written by John Coy and illustrated by Gaylord Schanilec. They included artists Paul Nylander, Barbara Eijadi, Sorcha Douglas, Emily Pressprich, Greta Lapcinski, Paris Fobbe, Rayan Macalin, Kerri Mulcare, Ellen Janda, Hans Koch, Monica Edwards Larson, Diane Wilson and Ernie Whiteman, and papermaker Amanda Degener.

For the second time, the Hognander Minnesota History Award went to William D. Green, this time for his book “The Children of Lincoln: White Paternalism and the Limits of Black Opportunity in Minnesota, 1860-1876.”

And the Kay Sexton Award went to writer, poet and editor James Lenfestey.

A total of 226 books were submitted for awards this year, and 36 were selected as finalists. The winners were chosen by panels of judges from around the state.