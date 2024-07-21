The women participating in this fall's Talking Volumes series have racked up dozens of bestsellers, many awards and one genius grant.

The 25th season of Talking Volumes is presented by the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio. The often sold-out series brings four writers to St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theatre for live events, hosted by MPR's Kerri Miller. Each is preceded by a profile in the Star Tribune.

Edwidge Danticat received a MacArthur Fellowship "genius" grant and won a National Book Critics Circle award for "Brother, I'm Dying." Danticat's essay collection "We're Alone" will be published by Graywolf Press in September. She will appear at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

Alice Hoffman visits Talking Volumes at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Her numerous bestsellers include "Practical Magic" (which became a movie starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, who are re-teaming for a sequel). Hoffman's latest is "When We Flew Away," which envisions Anne Frank and her family's life before the events depicted in "The Diary of Anne Frank."

Louise Erdrich will discuss her novel "The Mighty Red" at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Erdrich won the Pulitzer Prize for "The Night Watchman" and the National Book Award for "The Round House." A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Erdrich's latest is set in the Red River Valley of North Dakota, during the economic meltdown of 2008-09.

Kate DiCamillo is the author of dozens of bestsellers for young people, including "Because of Winn-Dixie," "The Tale of Despereaux" and "Flora & Ulysses," twice winning the Newbery Medal for excellence in children's literature. DiCamillo published "Ferris" and "Orris and Timble: the Beginning" this year, with "The Hotel Balzaar" coming in October. She will appear at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Talking Volumes tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. They are $30, $25 for Star Tribune subscribers and MPR members. Season packages also are available at mprevents.org.



