A St. Paul teenager was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy at a downtown Minneapolis light rail transit station as the unarmed victim had both hands raised.

Tashawn C. Powell, 17, was charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition, which noted that prosecutors intend to have the case moved to adult court.

Powell remains in custody and was scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. court appearance Thursday. His attorney was not immediately available to reply to the allegations.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the 15-year-old, and the charging document did not offer a motive for the shooting.

Metro Transit video surveillance captured the shooting, according to the court filing. Powell was on the train when it pulled into the Nicollet Mall station. The younger teen walked onto the platform holding only a cigarette in one hand, the filing continued.

Powell stared down the younger teen through a train window before pointing a handgun at the 15-year-old, who raised both ... hands "in the air showing that he is unarmed."

Powell opened fire and hit the younger teen in the upper left chest from a few feet away. Powell got off the train and ran.

According to the court document:

Officers were called to the platform along 5th Street west of Nicollet Mall at about 5:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

A bystander and Transit police provided aid to the boy before paramedics took over and declared him dead at the scene.

A woman nearby who said she heard the gunfire said it appeared that the two teens knew each other.

Transit security video allowed police to build a description of the shooter. That information led to police learning that Powell had boarded a Metro Transit bus. The driver told police that the teenager got off the bus on Hennepin Avenue and then started walking toward SE. Main Street.

Police arrested Powell and seized from him a handgun with an extended magazine holding 15 rounds. Powell admitted to police that he shot the 15-year-old.

There have been 56 homicides this year in Minneapolis, according to the Star Tribune database. That's the same number at this time last year in the city.