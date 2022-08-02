Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Minneapolis, where a victim's body was on the light rail platform along 5th Street west of Nicollet Avenue.
The entire block where the transit station sits is cordoned off by police, where numerous squad cars and offices were securing the scene. Among the bystanders were groups of Minnesota Twins fans walking toward Target Field for a baseball game Tuesday night.
Several dozen onlookers were out there in the heat, and the incident also disrupted rail service downtown.
